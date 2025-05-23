Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Reinstatement of Two Labor Board Members Amid Ongoing Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Donald Trump to prevent two Democratic federal labor board members from returning to their posts during a legal dispute over their dismissals, which tests Trump's authority over independent agencies. The case impacts the independence of federal labor boards and challenges presidential power limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:36 IST
Supreme Court Blocks Reinstatement of Two Labor Board Members Amid Ongoing Dispute
Donald Trump

In a significant development, the U.S. Supreme Court has permitted former President Donald Trump to prevent two Democratic members of federal labor boards from resuming their roles amid ongoing legal challenges. This decision tests the extent of presidential power over independent government agencies and could potentially reshape executive power boundaries.

The court temporarily upheld orders from two federal judges that shielded Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board. Both had been appointed under President Joe Biden. This action underscores a pivotal debate over executive authority, given the 6-3 conservative-liberal split in the Supreme Court.

Critics worry about the broader implications for federal agency independence, including concerns about the Federal Reserve's autonomy. The controversy forms part of Trump's larger overhaul efforts involving federal agencies, spotlighting constitutional interpretations and potential shifts in governance philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025