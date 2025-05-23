Supreme Court Blocks Reinstatement of Two Labor Board Members Amid Ongoing Dispute

In a significant development, the U.S. Supreme Court has permitted former President Donald Trump to prevent two Democratic members of federal labor boards from resuming their roles amid ongoing legal challenges. This decision tests the extent of presidential power over independent government agencies and could potentially reshape executive power boundaries.

The court temporarily upheld orders from two federal judges that shielded Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board. Both had been appointed under President Joe Biden. This action underscores a pivotal debate over executive authority, given the 6-3 conservative-liberal split in the Supreme Court.

Critics worry about the broader implications for federal agency independence, including concerns about the Federal Reserve's autonomy. The controversy forms part of Trump's larger overhaul efforts involving federal agencies, spotlighting constitutional interpretations and potential shifts in governance philosophy.

