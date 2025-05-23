Left Menu

UK Introduces Chemical Castration to Combat Prison Overcrowding

The UK government plans to use medication to suppress the sex drive of sex offenders, aiming to reduce reoffending and manage prison overpopulation. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood may mandate chemical castration in certain prisons. This initiative is part of broader judicial reforms to tackle systemic issues and stabilize the prison system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:49 IST
UK Introduces Chemical Castration to Combat Prison Overcrowding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government is set to introduce medication that suppresses the sex drive of certain sex offenders as part of an effort to curb reoffending rates and ease the pressure on the overcrowded prison system.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the initiative on Thursday, noting that chemical castration could become mandatory in two regions across 20 prisons. The strategy accompanies psychological interventions targeting underlying causes of offending behavior.

This measure emerges from a comprehensive review led by former Justice Secretary David Gauke, focusing on reforming a strained system. Mahmood highlighted the urgency of these reforms to prevent a legal collapse, which could see trials halted and crime unpunished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025