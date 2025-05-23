UK Introduces Chemical Castration to Combat Prison Overcrowding

The British government is set to introduce medication that suppresses the sex drive of certain sex offenders as part of an effort to curb reoffending rates and ease the pressure on the overcrowded prison system.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the initiative on Thursday, noting that chemical castration could become mandatory in two regions across 20 prisons. The strategy accompanies psychological interventions targeting underlying causes of offending behavior.

This measure emerges from a comprehensive review led by former Justice Secretary David Gauke, focusing on reforming a strained system. Mahmood highlighted the urgency of these reforms to prevent a legal collapse, which could see trials halted and crime unpunished.

