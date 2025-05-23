Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Tactical Push: DGP Leads Anti-Terror Operation in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat visited Kishtwar district, where an anti-terror operation is underway after a soldier was killed. Four terrorists are believed to be in the area. The DGP assessed strategies with senior officers, commending the forces' efforts and emphasizing their resolve to sustain counter-terrorism operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 08:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a significant visit to Kishtwar district amid an ongoing anti-terror operation where one soldier died during a recent exchange of gunfire. Officials report that four terrorists are still suspected to be holed up in the area.

The visit, which took place on Thursday in the Singhpora-Chatroo area, aimed to review the current anti-terror strategies and assess the ground situation. Accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti and DIG Shridhar Patil, the DGP engaged in comprehensive discussions with senior police, army, and paramilitary officers involved in the dense forest operation.

The joint forces, comprising the Special Operations Group of J-K Police, the army, and CRPF, launched a massive search to flush out the hidden terrorists. Senior officers, including the Kishtwar SSP, are stationed at the operation site to ensure fluid coordination. DGP Prabhat praised the personnel's dedication and urged for continued resolve, emphasizing the commitment to sustained counter-terrorism efforts to maintain regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

