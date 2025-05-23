Ex-NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment Case

Police authorities in Pune have detained former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son, Sushil, in connection with a heinous dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case. The arrests occurred in the Swargate area as the father-son duo attempted to evade capture, stated Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2).

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and head of the NCP, Ajit Pawar, announced on Thursday that Rajendra and Sushil had been expelled from the party due to their involvement in the case. The incident revolves around the alleged suicide of Hagawane's 26-year-old daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi, who was discovered hanging in her in-laws' Bavdhan residence in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region of Pune district last May.

An FIR was lodged against multiple members of the Hagawane family, citing accusations that include demands for extravagant dowries and abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law. Although Vaishnavi's husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law have already been apprehended, Rajendra and Sushil had been eluding capture until their recent detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)