Left Menu

Ex-NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment Case

Former NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil were arrested in Pune over dowry harassment and abetment to suicide charges. The arrests follow the alleged suicide of Rajendra's daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi. An FIR has implicated several family members over alleged demands for monetary gifts from her parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:11 IST
Ex-NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment Case
  • Country:
  • India

Police authorities in Pune have detained former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son, Sushil, in connection with a heinous dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case. The arrests occurred in the Swargate area as the father-son duo attempted to evade capture, stated Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2).

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and head of the NCP, Ajit Pawar, announced on Thursday that Rajendra and Sushil had been expelled from the party due to their involvement in the case. The incident revolves around the alleged suicide of Hagawane's 26-year-old daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi, who was discovered hanging in her in-laws' Bavdhan residence in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region of Pune district last May.

An FIR was lodged against multiple members of the Hagawane family, citing accusations that include demands for extravagant dowries and abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law. Although Vaishnavi's husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law have already been apprehended, Rajendra and Sushil had been eluding capture until their recent detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025