Special NIA Court Designated in Manipur Amid Ethnic Violence

A sessions court in Manipur's Churachandpur has been designated as a special NIA court to handle cases related to ethnic violence. This move comes after the NIA took over key investigations following severe incidents beginning in May 2023. Manipur remains under President's Rule due to ongoing unrest.

The Churachandpur sessions court in Manipur has been appointed as a special NIA court for trials relating to ethnic violence cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This decision was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, invoking Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. The special court's jurisdiction will span across Manipur, reinforcing efforts to address the violence's legal aspects comprehensively.

The NIA assumed control over several critical cases initially marked by abductions and murders related to ethnic unrest starting May 3, 2023, sparked by protests from Kuki-Zo tribals over legal status recommendations. The conflict has resulted in alarming casualties and displacement, with the state's governance under President's Rule since February.

