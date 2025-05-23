India's Diplomatic Offensive: FATF Grey List Tension with Pakistan

In a strategic diplomatic move, India aims to urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to reinstate Pakistan on its grey list, citing unresolved financial regulation issues. This aggressive stance follows repeated militant attacks, allegedly supported by Pakistan, the latest resulting in the deaths of 26 Hindu tourists in Kashmir.

India's opposition extends to blocking upcoming World Bank funding for Pakistan. The Indian government maintains that such measures are necessary counteractions for what it perceives as ongoing provocations, including Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Kashmir attack.

Previous tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors reached their peak with severe military clashes before a ceasefire was established on May 10. Despite Pakistan being removed from the FATF's grey list in 2022, India contends that the financial scrutiny and reforms claimed are insufficient.

