Pepper Spray Chaos Strikes Tokyo Mall

A shocking incident unfolded at a shopping mall near Tokyo on Friday when a man used pepper spray, injuring numerous shoppers. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over smoking, leading to chaotic scenes.

Chiba prefectural police quickly arrived at the scene, detaining a suspect believed to be responsible for the assault. Authorities confirmed that while many suffered from discomfort, none of the injuries were critical.

According to NHK television, 42 people experienced eye and throat pain due to the incident, with 12 being taken to local hospitals for treatment. Such violent crimes are uncommon in Japan, although there has been a rise in knife and homemade explosive attacks recently.

