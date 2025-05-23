Operation Sindoor: Unveiling the Shadows of State-Sponsored Terrorism

Operation Sindoor, launched as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has brought to light the involvement of Pakistan in sponsoring terrorism, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The operation destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, marking a significant moment in India's counter-terrorism strategy.

Minister Shah credited the operation's success to the political resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seamless intelligence inputs, and the Indian armed forces' operational prowess. The cross-border offensive, carried out deep into Pakistani territory, deliberately avoided military and civilian targets, focusing solely on terrorist strongholds.

The aftermath of Operation Sindoor has not only demonstrated India's military capabilities but also underscored its strides towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The Border Security Force, praised for its critical role, faces new challenges on the frontlines of border security as technological enhancements are promised by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)