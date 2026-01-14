RBI Grants 'In-Principle' Approval to SMBC for Indian Subsidiary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an 'in-principle' approval for Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in India.

SMBC operates in India through branches in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The new approval will facilitate converting these branches into a single entity.

SMBC will receive a business commencement license once it meets all RBI conditions. The bank already owns a 24.22% stake in YES Bank, while SBI remains a substantial stakeholder.

(With inputs from agencies.)