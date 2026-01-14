Left Menu

RBI Grants 'In-Principle' Approval to SMBC for Indian Subsidiary

The Reserve Bank of India granted 'in-principle' approval to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India. SMBC, which currently operates through four branches, will convert these to form the subsidiary. Further approval depends on compliance with RBI conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:47 IST
RBI Grants 'In-Principle' Approval to SMBC for Indian Subsidiary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an 'in-principle' approval for Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in India.

SMBC operates in India through branches in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The new approval will facilitate converting these branches into a single entity.

SMBC will receive a business commencement license once it meets all RBI conditions. The bank already owns a 24.22% stake in YES Bank, while SBI remains a substantial stakeholder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

 India
2
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier Lea...

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

 India
4
Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His Death

Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His D...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026