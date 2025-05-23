Left Menu

India's Strategic Move Against Pakistan's Funding Controversy

India plans to expose Pakistan's use of multilateral funds for arms, pushing to get Pakistan reinstated on FATF's 'grey list.' India will present evidence at the upcoming FATF meetings and opposes World Bank funding to Pakistan, citing misuse of funds for military purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:16 IST
India's Strategic Move Against Pakistan's Funding Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to highlight Pakistan's alleged misuse of multilateral funds for arms procurement as it seeks to reinstate Islamabad on the 'grey list' of the global money laundering watchdog, FATF. This move could impede Pakistan's access to international funding from entities like the World Bank.

The case against Pakistan is strengthened by a recent incident where terrorists trained in Pakistan killed 26 people in Kashmir, with India presenting evidence of Pakistan's protection of designated terrorists, including military attendance at terrorist funerals. The aim is to present these findings at the Asia Pacific Group meeting and the subsequent FATF plenary session.

Additionally, India plans to oppose upcoming World Bank funding to Pakistan, arguing that past funds were diverted for military use. India's stance comes amid escalating tensions, as Pakistan's defense budget significantly outweighs its social spending, raising concerns about its financial priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025