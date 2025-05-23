India's Strategic Move Against Pakistan's Funding Controversy

India is set to highlight Pakistan's alleged misuse of multilateral funds for arms procurement as it seeks to reinstate Islamabad on the 'grey list' of the global money laundering watchdog, FATF. This move could impede Pakistan's access to international funding from entities like the World Bank.

The case against Pakistan is strengthened by a recent incident where terrorists trained in Pakistan killed 26 people in Kashmir, with India presenting evidence of Pakistan's protection of designated terrorists, including military attendance at terrorist funerals. The aim is to present these findings at the Asia Pacific Group meeting and the subsequent FATF plenary session.

Additionally, India plans to oppose upcoming World Bank funding to Pakistan, arguing that past funds were diverted for military use. India's stance comes amid escalating tensions, as Pakistan's defense budget significantly outweighs its social spending, raising concerns about its financial priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)