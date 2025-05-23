Left Menu

German Diplomat Criticizes Trump's EU Tariff Threat

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on EU goods, advocating for continued negotiations. He expressed optimism for an EU-India trade deal. Wadephul also discussed deepening defense and security ties with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:21 IST
On Friday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump's intended tariff hike on European Union trade, asserting that such measures would be counterproductive. During a joint appearance with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Berlin, Wadephul emphasized Germany's commitment to supporting the EU in its negotiations with Washington.

While Trump announced his recommendation for a 50% tariff on EU goods starting June 1, potentially affecting luxury items, pharmaceuticals, and more, Wadephul urged for diplomatic negotiations to avert economic harm. He reinforced the European Commission's efforts to maintain market access to the U.S., highlighting the potential damage such tariffs could inflict on both economies.

Apart from trade discussions, Wadephul confirmed talks with Jaishankar on enhancing defense cooperation and addressing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. The possibility of a finalized EU-India free trade agreement by year-end was also mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

