Influencer's Temple Visit Under Scrutiny Amid Espionage Probe

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was interrogated by Madhya Pradesh police over espionage suspicions after visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. No incriminating evidence emerged during her questioning. Malhotra remains in police custody as part of a wider investigation into a suspected spy network in northern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh police recently interrogated YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in Haryana amidst espionage investigations, following her visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Authorities revealed that despite rigorous questioning, nothing incriminating came to light.

Malhotra, aged 33 and based in Hisar, Haryana, is a content creator known for her channel 'Travel with JO'. Her arrest is part of a broader investigation into a potential Pakistan-linked spy network operating across northern India. Alongside Malhotra, eleven others were detained in probing into espionage activities.

The police were particularly vigilant due to the temple's high footfall, including international visitors. Although no suspicious activities were found regarding her temple visit, officials stressed the importance of the precautionary measures taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

