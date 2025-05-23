Legal Battle Over Federal Layoffs: Trump's Appeal Against Hiring Block

The administration of President Donald Trump filed an appeal against a federal judge's ruling that extended a restraining order preventing mass layoffs in federal agencies - a significant component of Trump's government downsizing strategy. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston stated that reorganization should involve Congress.

The appeal was submitted to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. This challenge follows Trump's advice from adviser Elon Musk to streamline or dissolve federal agencies and simplify dismissals within the government, a notion that faced judicial pushback.

Despite the Trump administration's plans, Judge Illston maintained restrictions on mass layoffs, citing the need for legislative cooperation. Trump's directives urged agencies toward reduction, with around 260,000 federal workers poised to exit roles by September. Legal battles persist challenging these reductions across several departments.

