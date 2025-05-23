Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Federal Layoffs: Trump's Appeal Against Hiring Block

The Trump administration has appealed a ruling blocking mass layoffs by federal agencies, crucial to President Trump's agenda of streamlining government operations. The appeal was filed after Judge Susan Illston's decision required legislative approval for such reorganizations. Lawsuits challenge the administration's efforts, including potential job cuts in several departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:17 IST
Legal Battle Over Federal Layoffs: Trump's Appeal Against Hiring Block
Trump

The administration of President Donald Trump filed an appeal against a federal judge's ruling that extended a restraining order preventing mass layoffs in federal agencies - a significant component of Trump's government downsizing strategy. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston stated that reorganization should involve Congress.

The appeal was submitted to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. This challenge follows Trump's advice from adviser Elon Musk to streamline or dissolve federal agencies and simplify dismissals within the government, a notion that faced judicial pushback.

Despite the Trump administration's plans, Judge Illston maintained restrictions on mass layoffs, citing the need for legislative cooperation. Trump's directives urged agencies toward reduction, with around 260,000 federal workers poised to exit roles by September. Legal battles persist challenging these reductions across several departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025