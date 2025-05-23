CBI to Investigate Mysterious Death of Power Corporation Chief Engineer in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the transfer of the investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the state Power Corporation, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Justice Ajay Goyal passed the ruling following a petition by Negi's wife, amid concerns raised by the Director General of Police.

The court highlighted serious issues regarding the way the initial investigation was conducted, as reported by the inquiry under the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Negi's family alleged that he faced harassment from senior officials, which may have contributed to his death. This prompted his family to demand a CBI investigation.

The order has been welcomed by various political leaders, who hope it will lead to an impartial probe and reveal the truth. A case has been registered against some officials of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under charges including abetment to suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)