Harvard Battles Trump Administration's Foreign Student Policy

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge on Friday intervened to prevent the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll international students. This judicial order provides temporary relief to thousands of foreign students who faced the risk of being forced to transfer due to the administration's policy.

The U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a brief order granting a two-week stay on the policy's implementation, while also scheduling May hearings to further explore the matter. Harvard argued that the policy was part of a larger attempt by the Trump administration to assert control over its academic practices and independence.

The move is being viewed as part of the administration's broader efforts to align educational institutions with its political agenda, including measures to deport foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests and attempts to influence university policies on other fronts.

