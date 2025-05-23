Dalit Man's Death Sparks Demand for Justice in Gujarat

A 20-year-old Dalit man, Nilesh Rathod, has succumbed to injuries following an altercation in Gujarat's Amreli district on May 16. The incident began over a trivial issue at a local shop, escalating into a mob attack involving 13 individuals.

Nilesh's death, confirmed by a police official on Friday, has prompted Deputy Superintendent Nayna Goradia to state that the nine suspects, previously held on lesser charges, will now face charges of murder. The alleged attackers thrashed Nilesh and three others, after he addressed a shop owner's son as 'beta'

Dalit leader and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani visited Rathod's family, declaring the body will remain unclaimed until demands for justice, including arresting all accused and compensation, are met. The district administration is in talks with the family, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects.

