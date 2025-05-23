Left Menu

Justice Oka's Farewell: A Legacy of Advocacy for Anganwadi Workers

Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai praised Justice Abhay S Oka for his significant judicial contributions, highlighting his decision to support Anganwadi workers through gratuity rights. Justice Oka's commitment to justice and his environmental conservation efforts were commended during the Supreme Court Bar Association's farewell event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:05 IST
Justice Abhay S Oka
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Abhay S Oka, lauded by Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, has been celebrated for his impactful work, notably for his decision to ensure gratuity rights for Anganwadi workers under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. This verdict has significantly improved the lives of these essential workers.

At a farewell function hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, CJI Gavai highlighted Justice Oka's lifetime dedication to the rule of law and his efforts in maintaining transparency and protecting individual liberties. Justice Oka is praised for his humanistic approach that bridges the gap between legal interpretations and real-world issues.

Justice Oka's work as an environmentalist was also applauded, underscoring his conservation efforts through judicial decisions. As the Supreme Court undergoes infrastructural changes, with the removal of a glass partition, the Bar anticipates a return to its traditional setting after the break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

