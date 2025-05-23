Justice Oka's Farewell: A Legacy of Advocacy for Anganwadi Workers

Justice Abhay S Oka, lauded by Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, has been celebrated for his impactful work, notably for his decision to ensure gratuity rights for Anganwadi workers under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. This verdict has significantly improved the lives of these essential workers.

At a farewell function hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, CJI Gavai highlighted Justice Oka's lifetime dedication to the rule of law and his efforts in maintaining transparency and protecting individual liberties. Justice Oka is praised for his humanistic approach that bridges the gap between legal interpretations and real-world issues.

Justice Oka's work as an environmentalist was also applauded, underscoring his conservation efforts through judicial decisions. As the Supreme Court undergoes infrastructural changes, with the removal of a glass partition, the Bar anticipates a return to its traditional setting after the break.

(With inputs from agencies.)