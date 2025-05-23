Vigilance Bureau Nabs Corrupt AAP MLA in Jalandhar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has taken action against yet another corruption scandal, arresting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora for allegedly colluding in corrupt activities with a Jalandhar Municipal Corporation official. This marks the third arrest of an AAP legislator on corruption charges since the party assumed power in 2022.

The arrest followed a thorough investigation after a complaint was filed by the Engineers and Building Designer Association, Jalandhar, alleging that municipal official Sukhdev Vashisht demanded illegal payments from them. Interrogation revealed the official worked with MLA Arora to extort money from residents through fabricated violations and threats.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed the AAP government's commitment to eradicating corruption in Punjab, stating that no one, irrespective of their political affiliation, will be shielded from accountability. Mann emphasized the administration's zero-tolerance policy, encouraging citizens to report any corrupt activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)