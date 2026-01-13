Left Menu

Controversy in Goa Assembly: AAP MLA's Remarks on RSS Stir Heated Debate

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas's remarks on the RSS during a discussion in the Goa Assembly prompted sharp reactions from the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The controversial statements, made during a session on Vande Mataram, were ordered to be expunged from the Assembly's records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Goa Assembly witnessed a heated exchange after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas made contentious remarks regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant firmly rebuked Viegas, asserting the importance of historical accuracy and urged the Deputy Speaker to remove the remarks from the records.

The incident reignited tensions, with BJP MLA Subhash Phal Desai accusing Viegas of tarnishing the RSS's image during the discussion on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

