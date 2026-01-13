Controversy in Goa Assembly: AAP MLA's Remarks on RSS Stir Heated Debate

The Goa Assembly witnessed a heated exchange after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas made contentious remarks regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant firmly rebuked Viegas, asserting the importance of historical accuracy and urged the Deputy Speaker to remove the remarks from the records.

The incident reignited tensions, with BJP MLA Subhash Phal Desai accusing Viegas of tarnishing the RSS's image during the discussion on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary.

