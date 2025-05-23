Tragic Family Incident Unfolds After Domestic Dispute in Rajasthan

A tragic incident transpired in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, where a woman and her two children died from self-immolation following a domestic dispute, as reported by local authorities on Friday.

The incident unfolded on Thursday night in Saredi village when Ranjita Sahu allegedly set fire to her home after the detention of her husband, Anil Sahu, by police due to a domestic scuffle. Deputy Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar stated that the woman had initially called the emergency helpline post-altercation.

Soon after police took the husband into custody, they received another distress call reporting a fire at the couple's home. Authorities discovered Ranjita and her children with severe burns, and they were declared dead upon arriving at the local health center. Ongoing investigations aim to clarify the tragic circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)