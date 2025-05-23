Tragic Family Incident Unfolds After Domestic Dispute in Rajasthan
A domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district resulted in the tragic death of a woman and her two children due to self-immolation. The incident occurred shortly after the woman's husband was detained by police following a scuffle. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.
A tragic incident transpired in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, where a woman and her two children died from self-immolation following a domestic dispute, as reported by local authorities on Friday.
The incident unfolded on Thursday night in Saredi village when Ranjita Sahu allegedly set fire to her home after the detention of her husband, Anil Sahu, by police due to a domestic scuffle. Deputy Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar stated that the woman had initially called the emergency helpline post-altercation.
Soon after police took the husband into custody, they received another distress call reporting a fire at the couple's home. Authorities discovered Ranjita and her children with severe burns, and they were declared dead upon arriving at the local health center. Ongoing investigations aim to clarify the tragic circumstances.
