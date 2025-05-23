Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Unfolds After Domestic Dispute in Rajasthan

A domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district resulted in the tragic death of a woman and her two children due to self-immolation. The incident occurred shortly after the woman's husband was detained by police following a scuffle. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:06 IST
Tragic Family Incident Unfolds After Domestic Dispute in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident transpired in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, where a woman and her two children died from self-immolation following a domestic dispute, as reported by local authorities on Friday.

The incident unfolded on Thursday night in Saredi village when Ranjita Sahu allegedly set fire to her home after the detention of her husband, Anil Sahu, by police due to a domestic scuffle. Deputy Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar stated that the woman had initially called the emergency helpline post-altercation.

Soon after police took the husband into custody, they received another distress call reporting a fire at the couple's home. Authorities discovered Ranjita and her children with severe burns, and they were declared dead upon arriving at the local health center. Ongoing investigations aim to clarify the tragic circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025