Tensions Rise Over British Fishing Boat Incident in French Waters

A British fishing boat was promptly escorted away after it was caught fishing illegally in French waters without the proper license. The incident occurred overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, according to the regional French authority for the English Channel area.

This episode underscores continuing tensions over fishing rights, despite a new comprehensive agreement reached between Britain and the European Union. The deal, struck earlier this week, allows British and EU vessels reciprocal access to each other's waters for a period of 12 years.

Such incidents could complicate relations and destabilize the fragile fishing accord between the two parties, reflecting the sensitivities remaining in post-Brexit negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)