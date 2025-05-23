Homecoming of a Hero: Purnam Shaw Returns to West Bengal

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw returned to his home in West Bengal on Friday after being released from a three-week custody by Pakistan Rangers. Shaw was warmly welcomed by his family and well-wishers, who celebrated his homecoming with patriotic fervor.

Shaw, who inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab last month, was received with enthusiastic chants and an outpouring of support. His family, especially his expecting wife Rajani, expressed immense pride in his service and relief at his safe return.

The local community joined in the festivities, creating a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of a festival. Shaw's homecoming was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those guarding the nation's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)