Trump Fast-Tracks Disaster Relief for Eight States Awaiting Assistance

President Donald Trump has expedited disaster relief for eight U.S. states that have been awaiting federal assistance following natural disasters earlier this year. These states, including Mississippi and Missouri, will now have access to financial support through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The aid approval comes after mounting pressure from state officials and the public, particularly in hard-hit areas like Mississippi's Walthall County, which has been struggling with debris clearance due to a lack of funds. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves expressed relief and gratitude for the federal support, which follows the devastation caused by multiple tornadoes in March.

This decision underscores ongoing concerns about FEMA's response times, a point President Trump highlighted as he proposed reforms to shift more disaster recovery responsibilities to state governments. Newly appointed FEMA officials have echoed these changes, yet the agency has not clarified what led to the recent approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)