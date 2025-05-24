Left Menu

Unraveling Tragedy: Knife Attack in Hamburg Station

Eighteen people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg station, with four critically injured. The 39-year-old female suspect was arrested without resistance. Authorities are investigating whether mental distress, rather than political motives, played a role. Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed condolences to the victims on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 03:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eighteen individuals sustained injuries during a knife attack at Hamburg station on Friday evening, according to Germany's Bild newspaper. Authorities stated that they apprehended the alleged attacker, a 39-year-old woman, without any resistance.

Police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth noted the absence of evidence pointing towards political motivation in the attack. Instead, investigations are focusing on the possibility of the suspect being in a state of mental distress at the time of the incident.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took to social media platform X, describing the incident as 'shocking' and extending his thoughts to the victims and their families in a public statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

