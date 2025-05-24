Unraveling Tragedy: Knife Attack in Hamburg Station

Eighteen individuals sustained injuries during a knife attack at Hamburg station on Friday evening, according to Germany's Bild newspaper. Authorities stated that they apprehended the alleged attacker, a 39-year-old woman, without any resistance.

Police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth noted the absence of evidence pointing towards political motivation in the attack. Instead, investigations are focusing on the possibility of the suspect being in a state of mental distress at the time of the incident.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took to social media platform X, describing the incident as 'shocking' and extending his thoughts to the victims and their families in a public statement.

