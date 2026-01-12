Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: German Chancellor Merz's Landmark Visit to India

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's first official visit to India, hosted by PM Narendra Modi, includes a significant tour of Sabarmati Ashram and participation in the International Kite Festival. The visit aims to bolster the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties and targeting expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.

PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Merz to Sabarmati Ashram (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his first official visit to India, as they paid homage at the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The two leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, with Merz also signing the guestbook at the Ashram, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the visit.

Chancellor Merz's visit coincides with the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, highlighting the cultural ties between the nations. The visit comes as India and Germany celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of strategic partnership, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in trade, technology, and other key areas.

Upon his arrival in India, Merz was received in Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat, following an invitation from PM Modi. During the visit, leaders are expected to strengthen partnerships through bilateral engagements, focusing on areas such as defence, science, innovation, and green development. This visit follows prior discussions at the G7 Summit in Canada and sets the stage for further collaboration ahead of the upcoming India-EU Summit in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

