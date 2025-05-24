Shocking Arrest: Man Charged with Assaulting Horse in Nagpur
A man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly sexually assaulting a horse. The incident took place at the Nagpur District Equestrian Association. CCTV footage captured the act, leading to a legal case under animal cruelty laws. Authorities are investigating further.
In a disturbing incident, a 30-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a horse at a riding academy in Nagpur, according to police reports released Saturday.
The crime unfolded on May 17 at the Nagpur District Equestrian Association located in Nagpur's Gittikhadan area, as confirmed by police officials.
The academy's owner was alerted by a security guard who witnessed the trespasser on the premises at night. Subsequent CCTV investigations showed the suspect, identified as Chotya Sundar Khobragade, in unlawful conduct with one of the horses. Legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant provisions, with an ongoing investigation.
