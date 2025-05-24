Supreme Court Calls for Overhaul of CAPF Cadre Structure
The Supreme Court has instructed a long-overdue cadre review of all Central Armed Police Forces to be conducted within six months. The review aims to address service mobility and reduce stagnation by progressively reducing IPS deputation across CAPFs, thereby allowing more cadre officers to participate in decision-making processes.
The Supreme Court has mandated a comprehensive cadre review for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which was initially due in 2021. This includes the ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, and SSB, with a deadline set for completion within six months.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan has also directed the Department of Personnel and Training to reach a decision within three months following the receipt of an action plan from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The court's directive responds to multiple pleas for Non Functional Financial Upgradation, and amendments to recruitment rules to phase out IPS deputation.
Addressing the long-standing grievances of CAPF officers, the court emphasized the need to balance service mobility and operational requirements. It highlighted the importance of reducing IPS deputation to enhance the participation of CAPF cadre officers in decision-making, ensuring that their significant roles in maintaining national security are duly recognized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
