Chinese School Battles for Space: Kolkata's Pei Mei vs CISF

The Pei Mei Chinese School in Kolkata has approached the Calcutta High Court to request the eviction of CISF personnel occupying their premises. The school, which teaches Chinese language, has been unable to conduct classes for over a year due to this occupation. A petition has been filed seeking swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Pei Mei Chinese School in Kolkata finds itself embroiled in a legal battle as it seeks the intervention of the Calcutta High Court. The school wishes to resume classes, which have been disrupted by the ongoing occupation of its premises by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

Monica Liu, whose family manages the private institution located in Chinatown, expressed frustration over the extended occupation. Since the CISF jawans took over the space in September 2024, classes have been on hold at the school that primarily offers Chinese language instruction to students from class 1 to 10.

The school's predicament began when CISF forces were enlisted to enhance security at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital following a tragic incident. With the Chinese New Year approaching, the school has escalated the matter to the judiciary, hoping for a resolution to their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

