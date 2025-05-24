Left Menu

International Fraudster Angad Singh Chandhok Deported to India

Angad Singh Chandhok, sought for fraud in India and convicted for defrauding Americans in a tech-support scam, has been deported from the US. Convicted in 2022, Chandhok led a money laundering network moving millions via shell companies. He now faces legal proceedings in India following a CBI-coordinated extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:16 IST
Angad Singh Chandhok, a fugitive wanted in India for alleged fraud, was deported from the United States following a coordinated operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), authorities stated on Saturday.

The US Department of Justice had revealed that Chandhok was convicted in 2022 for a tech support scam targeting unsuspecting, mainly elderly, Americans, defrauding them of their life savings. US Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced that Chandhok, who initially sought asylum in the US, had been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Chandhok's criminal activities included operating a sophisticated money laundering network in California using shell companies to process millions of dollars stolen through online schemes. The operation reportedly involved at least five associates and had Chandhok in direct contact with senior international members of the fraudulent ring.

