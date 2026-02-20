Sweeping Changes to Asylum Work Permits Proposed

The Trump administration has unveiled a new proposal that could see a significant shift in how work permits for asylum applicants are handled, with potential pauses lasting 'many years.'

Issued by the Department of Homeland Security, this proposed rule seeks to deter asylum filings by removing work permit incentives, part of a larger strategy to curb immigration. This move is expected to face legal challenges. Nonetheless, the government aims to enhance security by decreasing processing workloads.

Under this rule, no new work permits would be processed until the average asylum processing time drops to 180 days, which could take up to 173 years based on current estimates. The Trump administration remains firm on reducing both legal and illegal immigration despite contradicting data.

