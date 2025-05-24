Starving in Gaza: A Family's Struggle Amid Conflict
Mervat Hijazi and her family face dire hunger in Gaza, exacerbated by ongoing conflict. Relying on scant charity aid, Hijazi struggles to feed her children amid dire shortages and Israeli blockades. Her husband was killed early in the war. Desperate for peace, her family survives on minimal meals.
Mervat Hijazi and her nine children are enduring crippling hunger due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. They are surviving on scant charity aid, confronting food shortages, and mourning the loss of Hijazi's husband, killed early in the war.
The family's plight underscores the broader crisis in Gaza, where many face starvation amid Israeli bombardment and blockades. Aid remains insufficient, and accusations fly between Israeli authorities and Hamas over aid distribution. The global community watches as the situation worsens.
Despite calls for more humanitarian assistance, the Hijazi family remains in a dire state, yearning for the war to end and to return to a life of normalcy. Their story is a testament to the resilient human spirit facing overwhelming adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
