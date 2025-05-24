Left Menu

Starving in Gaza: A Family's Struggle Amid Conflict

Mervat Hijazi and her family face dire hunger in Gaza, exacerbated by ongoing conflict. Relying on scant charity aid, Hijazi struggles to feed her children amid dire shortages and Israeli blockades. Her husband was killed early in the war. Desperate for peace, her family survives on minimal meals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:34 IST
Starving in Gaza: A Family's Struggle Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mervat Hijazi and her nine children are enduring crippling hunger due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. They are surviving on scant charity aid, confronting food shortages, and mourning the loss of Hijazi's husband, killed early in the war.

The family's plight underscores the broader crisis in Gaza, where many face starvation amid Israeli bombardment and blockades. Aid remains insufficient, and accusations fly between Israeli authorities and Hamas over aid distribution. The global community watches as the situation worsens.

Despite calls for more humanitarian assistance, the Hijazi family remains in a dire state, yearning for the war to end and to return to a life of normalcy. Their story is a testament to the resilient human spirit facing overwhelming adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025