Anticipatory Bail Granted: Conflicting Testimonies in Delhi Sexual Assault Case

The Delhi High Court granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, highlighting conflicting statements from the girl and a lack of supporting forensic evidence. Initially, the girl accused her father, but later accused the petitioner, a barber, under alleged maternal influence.

Updated: 24-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:26 IST
The Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, emphasizing the conflicting nature of the girl's statements and the absence of corroborating forensic evidence.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja noted that while forensic analysis was conducted, it failed to generate a male DNA profile from the exhibits. The court highlighted the risk of prejudicing the trial by commenting further on the merits of the allegations.

Initially, the girl's allegations were directed at her father. However, the narrative shifted to the petitioner, a neighborhood barber, allegedly at the instigation of the girl's mother. While granting bail, the court stipulated conditions, including furnishing a bond and prohibiting contact with the girl and her family.

