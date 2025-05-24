Left Menu

Tragedy in Odisha: Forester Killed by Poachers Near Tiger Reserve

A forester was killed in a confrontation with poachers near Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha. Acting on a tip-off, a Forest Department team clashed with poachers who opened fire, fatally striking Prahallad Pradhan. Four poachers were arrested, spurring calls for better equipping forest guards against armed threats.

A forester was allegedly killed by poachers near Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, officials reported early Saturday.

The incident occurred when an eight-member Forest Department team, acting on a tip-off, encountered the poachers around 3.30 am in Tantichira village.

A confrontation ensued, resulting in the poachers firing on the team. Prahallad Pradhan, the Hindol range officer, was severely injured, having been shot in the stomach. He was rushed to a local health facility and later transferred to the Angul district headquarters hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A swift investigation led to the arrest of four poachers, and a weapon was confiscated. The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed his sorrow and announced a Rs 30 lakh compensation for Pradhan's family. Divisional Forest Officer Sumit Kar highlighted the need for better-equipped forest personnel, while Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Prem Kumar Jha, pledged a thorough investigation into the tragic event.

In a statement, Birendra Dehuri, secretary of the Forest Employees' Association in Dhenkanal, emphasized the inadequacies concerning the equipment provided to forest guards, who typically patrol without firearms, except in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

