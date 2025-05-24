Left Menu

Hospital Theft Ringleader Nabbed in Delhi

Anil, a 30-year-old wanted in eight cases, was arrested for being part of a gang targeting women and unescorted patients in Delhi hospitals. The gang employed deceptive tactics to steal valuables, such as jewellery, by befriending victims. Police are hunting for his accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anil, a 30-year-old man involved in multiple crimes, has been apprehended in Delhi's North Avenue area, as confirmed by the police on Saturday. He was part of a gang that notoriously targeted vulnerable women and unescorted patients in hospitals, making off with their valuables like jewellery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, stated that Anil was wanted in connection with eight cases of cheating, theft, and criminal conspiracy. The gang's modus operandi involved befriending their victims and creating elaborate stories, such as a stolen bag of cash, to lure them.

The gang also targeted unescorted patients, offering assistance only to disappear with their belongings. Anil used several aliases to evade capture, but an extensive probe led to his arrest. Authorities are now focused on tracing his co-conspirators and pursuing further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

