Hospital Theft Ringleader Nabbed in Delhi

Anil, a 30-year-old man involved in multiple crimes, has been apprehended in Delhi's North Avenue area, as confirmed by the police on Saturday. He was part of a gang that notoriously targeted vulnerable women and unescorted patients in hospitals, making off with their valuables like jewellery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, stated that Anil was wanted in connection with eight cases of cheating, theft, and criminal conspiracy. The gang's modus operandi involved befriending their victims and creating elaborate stories, such as a stolen bag of cash, to lure them.

The gang also targeted unescorted patients, offering assistance only to disappear with their belongings. Anil used several aliases to evade capture, but an extensive probe led to his arrest. Authorities are now focused on tracing his co-conspirators and pursuing further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)