Turkish and Syrian Leaders Meet in Istanbul

In a significant diplomatic event, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday. The talks were hosted at Istanbul's historic Dolmabahce Palace.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to address regional issues, but the agenda of the discussions remains under wraps.

Both CNN Turk and state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on the encounter, sharing images of the two leaders shaking hands, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations between Turkey and Syria.

