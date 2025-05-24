Left Menu

Turkish and Syrian Leaders Meet in Istanbul

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul for discussions. The meeting took place at Dolmabahce Palace, as reported by media outlets. Details about the content of their talks have not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:11 IST
Turkish and Syrian Leaders Meet in Istanbul
Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic event, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday. The talks were hosted at Istanbul's historic Dolmabahce Palace.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to address regional issues, but the agenda of the discussions remains under wraps.

Both CNN Turk and state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on the encounter, sharing images of the two leaders shaking hands, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations between Turkey and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025