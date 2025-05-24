Yunus Retains Grip: Bangladesh's Political Chess Game Intensifies

Muhammad Yunus will continue to lead Bangladesh's interim government, halting speculations of his resignation. Despite voicing frustrations about political obstacles, Yunus reassured advisers of his commitment to overcoming challenges ahead.

Political tensions in Bangladesh have intensified, with Yunus poised to meet with opposition groups like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami to discuss elections and reforms. His recent threat to resign was seen as a test of his political backing and public support.

The military's presence has been notably felt, urging elections by December. Meanwhile, street protests remain vivid as Yunus navigates his governmental role amid competing demands and strategic decisions, including security concerns.

