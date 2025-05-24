Left Menu

Yunus Retains Grip: Bangladesh's Political Chess Game Intensifies

Muhammad Yunus remains at the helm of Bangladesh's interim government amid resignation speculations. Despite challenges and political unrest, he decides to stay, influenced by advisers and public expectations. Talks with political figures aim to stabilize the nation and set a roadmap for future elections and reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:18 IST
Yunus Retains Grip: Bangladesh's Political Chess Game Intensifies
Muhammad Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus will continue to lead Bangladesh's interim government, halting speculations of his resignation. Despite voicing frustrations about political obstacles, Yunus reassured advisers of his commitment to overcoming challenges ahead.

Political tensions in Bangladesh have intensified, with Yunus poised to meet with opposition groups like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami to discuss elections and reforms. His recent threat to resign was seen as a test of his political backing and public support.

The military's presence has been notably felt, urging elections by December. Meanwhile, street protests remain vivid as Yunus navigates his governmental role amid competing demands and strategic decisions, including security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025