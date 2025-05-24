Left Menu

Kerala Panchayat Proposes Name Change for 'Pakistan Mukku' Junction

A CPI (M)-ruled panchayat in Kerala plans to request a name change for a village junction called 'Pakistan Mukku' due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The proposal, initiated by a BJP member, seeks government approval as the panchayat lacks authority over place names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A panchayat ruled by the CPI(M) in Kerala is making strides to rename a decades-old village junction, 'Pakistan Mukku', following the India-Pakistan conflict. The name change proposal was put forth by a BJP ward member during a recent meeting.

Kunnathoor Panchayat unanimously agreed to forward the request to the state government, as it lacks the power to alter place names. Panchayat president Valsala Kumari K stated that no objections were raised during discussions.

The junction, known as 'Pakistan Mukku' locally, has been a point of coexistence for various religious communities. The final decision now rests with the government, underlining communal harmony concerns as discussions continue.

