Kerala Panchayat Proposes Name Change for 'Pakistan Mukku' Junction

A panchayat ruled by the CPI(M) in Kerala is making strides to rename a decades-old village junction, 'Pakistan Mukku', following the India-Pakistan conflict. The name change proposal was put forth by a BJP ward member during a recent meeting.

Kunnathoor Panchayat unanimously agreed to forward the request to the state government, as it lacks the power to alter place names. Panchayat president Valsala Kumari K stated that no objections were raised during discussions.

The junction, known as 'Pakistan Mukku' locally, has been a point of coexistence for various religious communities. The final decision now rests with the government, underlining communal harmony concerns as discussions continue.