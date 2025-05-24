Security Intensified for Amarnath Yatra 2025 Under DGP Nalin Prabhat's Oversight

The Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, spearheaded a critical meeting focused on evaluating the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra scheduled for 2025. The session took place at the Police Control Room in Kashmir on Saturday.

A gathering of top officials from the police, CRPF, ITBP, Traffic Police, Railways, and other security agencies discussed the planned security measures. Among the attendees were Special DGP Coordination S J M Gillani, ADGP M K Sinha, ADGP-CID Nitish Kumar, along with IGs from Kashmir, Jammu Zones, and BSF, Kashmir.

Emphasizing the need for rigorous implementation of Standard Operating Procedures, the DGP instructed officers to fortify security initiatives. Orders were given to dismantle terror networks, deploy anti-sabotage units along yatra paths, and enhance surveillance with advanced technological tools for real-time threat detection.