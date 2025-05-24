Rajasthan's Cyber Stronghold: New Center Battles Digital Threats

Rajasthan has taken a groundbreaking step in its fight against cybercrime with the inauguration of its first Cyber Support Center at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate. The center, spearheaded by DGP UR Sahu and DGP Cyber Crime and SCRB Hemant Priyadarshi, is designed to offer robust support against the state's rising cyber threats.

The center aims to serve as a formidable resource against digital harassment and cybercrime. Run by a Mumbai-based NGO and funded by the Kogta Foundation, it pledges immediate assistance to victims and promotes cyber wellness under the Cyber Safe Jaipur campaign. The initiative also seeks to address long-term psychological and emotional tolls on victims.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph highlighted that the center would assist victims of various cybercrimes including financial frauds, UPI scams, and social media threats. On average, 10-15 incidents of online harassment are reported daily. The center provides free psychological, legal, and technical support, while also promoting cybersecurity through education and awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)