Northeast Emerging as India’s Sports Talent Hub, Says Dr. Mandaviya

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, has spotlighted the Northeast as a burgeoning powerhouse of Indian sports. Speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Minister reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the region’s sporting talent through targeted investments and infrastructure development.

A Sunrise Region Transforming into a Sports Beacon

Once renowned merely as the land of India's first sunrise, the Northeast is now increasingly being recognized for its strides in development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that the region is not only contributing to the country’s growth but is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian sports.

"The Northeast is becoming the backbone of Indian sports," he said, adding that the government envisions a future where athletes from the region will represent the country on the global stage in even greater numbers.

Khelo India Northeast Games: An Annual Sporting Milestone

Among the several initiatives being rolled out, the government has decided to institutionalize the Khelo India Northeast Games—an annual sporting event hosted by one of the eight Northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, or Tripura.

This initiative, modeled on the Khelo India Youth and University Games, aims to scout talent, foster sportsmanship, promote indigenous games, and create a sustainable sporting ecosystem. These Games will also help elevate the visibility of local sports and provide young athletes a platform to shine.

Boosting Infrastructure and Training Facilities

The sports infrastructure across the region has seen significant growth. Since 2021, ₹439 crore has been sanctioned under the Khelo India scheme for 64 sports infrastructure projects. These include synthetic turfs for football and hockey, multipurpose indoor halls, Olympic-sized swimming pools, and residential hostels.

Additionally, 86 sports projects are already in active use, reflecting the tangible progress made in grassroots infrastructure development.

Training the Next Generation of Champions

Dr. Mandaviya noted that the Northeast is home to:

250 Khelo India Centres (KICs) training over 8,000 young athletes .

8 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) aimed at providing region-specific elite training.

3 National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) located in Guwahati, Itanagar, and Imphal, offering international-standard facilities to 600 high-potential athletes.

These centers are instrumental in nurturing a steady pipeline of sports talent, particularly in disciplines like boxing, archery, weightlifting, football, and athletics—areas where the region has already demonstrated strength.

Empowering Women Athletes

The Sports Minister also highlighted the Asmita League, Khelo India’s flagship program for women, which saw participation from 13,000 girls from the Northeast across multiple disciplines last year. This surge in female participation signifies a societal shift and highlights the untapped potential among women athletes in the region.

Revolutionizing Talent Discovery Through Technology

In an ambitious move to democratize talent discovery, the government is launching a nationwide scouting initiative via the National Sports Repository System (NSRS) portal. Citizens can upload videos of promising athletes, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will dispatch talent scouts for on-ground assessment. Selected athletes will be inducted into the appropriate Khelo India or National Centre based on their skill level.

Hosting International Competitions: India’s Next Big Goal

As part of India's larger vision to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Summer Olympics in 2036, Dr. Mandaviya advocated for promoting the country as a global sporting destination. With diverse climatic zones—snow in the Himalayas, monsoons in the south, and summer in the west—India offers year-round possibilities for sports tourism and international competitions.

He proposed the concept of ‘Play in India’, mirroring the success of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, further amplifying the country’s ambition to become a global hub for sports.

A Proven Track Record: Khelo India University Games 2023

The success of the Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi 2023 held in the Northeast was cited as a milestone. The event demonstrated the region’s capacity to host large-scale national competitions, with seamless organization across athletics, boxing, football, and archery.

A New Sporting Horizon

With strategic investments, inclusive policies, and robust infrastructure, the Northeast is poised to become the cradle of Indian sports excellence. As Dr. Mandaviya aptly put it, "The day is not far when the world will converge in the Northeast to play." Through consistent support and visionary leadership, the region is scripting a new chapter in India’s sports story—one that reverberates across stadiums and hearts alike.