Boosting Security and Connectivity in Terror-Hit Billawar: Government Measures Unveiled

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has confirmed the deployment of two army brigades in the terror-affected region of Billawar, situated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Additionally, a mobile network has been set up in the remote areas to enhance security and improve surveillance capabilities.

Addressing a public meeting in Billawar, Singh detailed ongoing infrastructure projects, including the widening of the Dhar Road, which links the Samba and Udhampur districts. These developments come in response to recent tensions with Pakistan, with the BRO soon to hand over the road widening responsibilities to the NHAI.

In a region historically deprived of connectivity, the first mobile call has brought vital communication and surveillance potential. Singh emphasized these measures foster confidence among locals, further underscored by the deployment of armed brigades and progress in water supply infrastructure under the Jal Jiwan Mission and AMRUT 2.0 schemes.