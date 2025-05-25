Left Menu

India's Forensic Revolution: A New Era in Justice

The introduction of new criminal laws in India emphasizes scientific evidence and forensic expertise in justice. The National Forensic Infrastructure Scheme will allocate Rs 2,254.40 crore to enhance forensic capabilities. The focus is on mandatory forensic investigations, infrastructure development, and technological advancement to revolutionize the criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 00:02 IST
The introduction of three new criminal laws by the Indian government marks a significant shift towards a justice system centered on scientific evidence and forensic expertise. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, emphasized this new era during a key address to forensic science professionals and other stakeholders.

The National Forensic Infrastructure Scheme, a pivotal initiative in this transformation, will invest Rs 2,254.40 crore in upgrading forensic facilities, training personnel, and fostering indigenous technology. This aligns with the broader goal of mandatory forensic investigations for crimes with severe punishments, thus integrating technology into evidence collection.

The two-day national meet held at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory highlighted the commitment to align with the newly enacted laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. The focus on infrastructure, skilled resources, and technology aims to establish a transparent and efficient criminal justice system in India.

