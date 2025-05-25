Tragic End: Missing Man Found Dead in Thane Well

In a tragic development, the body of Hemant Jagannath Shelar, aged 63, was discovered in a well in Thane district, Maharashtra, after he went missing the previous day. The discovery was made early Sunday morning in Kopri village, Thane East.

Police confirmed that Shelar, a Dombivli resident, had visited his brother on Saturday and failed to return home. The alarming development led to a widespread search, culminating in the discovery of his body by the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management team.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Kopri police. The body was sent to a district hospital, and investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.