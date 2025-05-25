Dalit Farmer Attacked Over Cattle Grazing Dispute
A Dalit farmer and his wife were assaulted in Anaich village over a cattle grazing dispute. Deepak Kumar Pasi, who farms on shared land, was attacked with his family. Six individuals, including Rajaram Yadav, have been booked. The couple was hospitalized with serious injuries.
- India
A landless Dalit farmer faced brutal violence in Anaich village, highlighting ongoing caste tensions. The incident, involving Deepak Kumar Pasi and his wife, happened during a conflict over cattle grazing.
Authorities reported that Rajaram Yadav, enraged by Deepak's objections to his cattle in Deepak's field, led a vicious attack using sticks and iron rods, coupled with casteist insults.
Superintendent Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed the booking of six persons involved, while Deepak and Sumitra Pasi required hospitalization for their injuries, underscoring the severity of the assault.
