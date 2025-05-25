Escalating Tensions Amid Drone Strikes and Historic Prisoner Swap in Ukraine

In a heightened escalation, Russian drone-and-missile assaults targeted Kyiv and other regions in Ukraine for the second successive night, claiming at least seven lives and injuring dozens, as reported early Sunday. The attack coincides with an ongoing prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, hailed as a rare moment of cooperation amidst the ongoing conflict.

Throughout the night, Kyiv was rocked by explosions as Ukrainian air defense forces tirelessly attempted to intercept incoming drones and missiles. Fires erupted in homes and businesses, ignited by drone wreckage, causing multiple casualties including the grim loss of three children in the Zhytomyr region. Additional fatalities were reported in the western Khmelnytskyi region.

This surge in attacks represents one of the most severe Russian aerial offensives on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Meanwhile, the prisoner swap continued, with 307 soldiers exchanged Saturday and more anticipated Sunday. Despite intermittent peace talks, this conflict persists with no ceasefire in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)