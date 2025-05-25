Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Sub-Inspector's Life Lost Under Office Debris

A 58-year-old sub-inspector, Virendra Kumar Mishra, died after the roof of the ACP Ankur Vihar Loni's office collapsed due to rain. His body was discovered buried under debris by fellow officers in the morning. Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi confirmed the incident and informed Mishra's family.

Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:36 IST
A tragic incident unfolded early Sunday when the roof of the Assistant Police Commissioner Ankur Vihar Loni's office caved in due to relentless rains, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old sub-inspector.

Virendra Kumar Mishra, unaware of the imminent danger as he slept, found himself buried under the office debris. Despite the police's swift response, Mishra was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. This unfortunate event came to light only when the early morning duties commenced, prompting the officers to sift through the rubble to recover the body.

Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi reported on the collapse, offering confirmation of the grim news. Authorities have since informed Mishra's family in Etawah district as they cope with the unexpected loss.

