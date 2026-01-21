Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Retired Navy Officer Succumbs to Accidental Knife Injury

A retired Navy officer, Sunil Kumar, died after being accidentally stabbed by his wife's knife as she tried to support him. Initially reported as a heart attack, the true cause was revealed post-mortem. The incident led to a police case against his wife for culpable homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:24 IST
A retired Navy officer tragically died after an accidental knife injury inflicted by his wife while she was cutting vegetables. Sunil Kumar, who previously served in the Indian Navy, stumbled in an inebriated state, leading to the unfortunate incident. Initially thought to be a heart attack, a post-mortem confirmed the knife wound.

The mishap occurred as Mamta Kumar, his wife, attempted to support him, inadvertently causing the blade to pierce his chest. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kumar was declared dead on arrival. The authorities have registered a case under culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Mamta.

Kumar, a village Nakhrola resident, retired five years ago and was working with a private company. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The local police are conducting further investigations into the case, said Sub Inspector Ranjit Singh.

