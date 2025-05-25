Tragic Loss: Journalist Killed Resisting Abduction in Balochistan

A journalist in Pakistan's Balochistan province has been tragically killed following a violent altercation with unidentified gunmen. Abdul Latif Baloch, known for his work with a Quetta-based newspaper, was in his home when the assailants attempted to abduct him.

Witnesses report that Baloch resisted fiercely, but was ultimately shot dead on the spot, according to DSP Daniyal Kakar. The attackers fled the scene, and, as of this morning, remain at large. Police have launched an investigation into the shocking incident.

The killing has created a wave of mourning and anger among Pakistani journalist organizations, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, who have strongly condemned the loss of their colleague. This tragedy follows the previous kidnapping and murder of Baloch's eldest son, adding to the grief-stricken legacy this family has endured.