Tension Erupts as Mob Attacks Over Cow Meat Allegation

Following a violent mob attack over suspicions of transporting banned cattle meat, police have charged unidentified individuals. The incident left four severely injured. Political leaders condemned the attack, calling for an investigation. Police are also probing the victims for alleged violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions surged in the region after a mob attacked four individuals, suspecting them of carrying prohibited cattle meat. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, saw the assailants, reportedly linked to a right-wing group, intercept a vehicle and attempt to lynch its occupants. Police managed to control the situation and rescue the victims.

In the aftermath, law enforcement released footage from the scene, calling on the public to help identify those involved. The unidentified perpetrators now face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while the four victims, receiving treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, remain in critical condition with severe injuries.

Political condemnation has been swift, with leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Congress demanding a thorough investigation and accountability for the aggression. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the case, with meat samples taken from the vehicle sent for analysis in Mathura. A related complaint encompasses twelve identified attackers affiliated with right-wing organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

