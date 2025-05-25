Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes in Gaza Devastate Region

Recent Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday led to the deaths of at least 23 Palestinians, including a journalist and a senior civil rescue service official, according to local health authorities.

Medics reported that the strikes occurred in Kim Younis in the south, Jabalia in the north, and Nuseirat in the central region. In Jabalia, journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and his family members perished in an airstrike targeting his home.

A separate airstrike in Nuseirat claimed the lives of Ashraf Abu Nar from the civil emergency service and his wife. The escalating conflict follows a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and has resulted in widespread devastation and significant casualties in the region.